Trintech, Inc.: Trintech and KPMG to Bring Financial Transformation Series to Cities Across the United States

Multi-city Events Held in Conjunction with KPMG LLP will Bring Together F&A Professionals to Discuss Finance Transformation Leading Practices

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, announced today its upcoming Financial Transformation Network & Learn Series designed to bring together Finance and Accounting (F&A) professionals to discuss the current state of finance and leading practices around financial transformation.

The series will be hosted in conjunction with KPMG LLP, a recognized leader in Finance Governance and Technology services and key alliance partner for Trintech.

"With a shared focus as leaders in the enterprise market, Trintech and KPMG have worked together over the years to help numerous finance organizations replace manual, error-prone financial close processes with greater automation, control and visibility," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with KPMG on this Network & Learn series and to be sharing our joint experiences of successful financial transformation projects."

The Financial Transformation Network & Learn Series offers extensive peer networking opportunities and will feature thought leaders from Trintech and KPMG who will share customer case studies, and leading practice insights for a successful financial transformation. In addition, attendees can receive one CPE credit for attending the event.

"KPMG's financial reporting processes and implementation experience combined with Trintech's financial solutions portfolio helps companies establish an operational framework to cut costs and better manage organizational expectations," said Scott Cohen, Advisory Managing Director, Financial Management, KPMG LLP. "We are excited to support the Network & Learn series and provide attendees with new insights about how to gain greater value from their large-scale, financial transformation efforts."

Trintech & KPMG's Financial Transformation Series include the following cities and dates:

Houston, TX - August 21 st

Dallas, TX - August 23 rd

San Francisco, CA - September 18 th

Seattle, WA - September 20 th

New York City, NY - September 25 th

Bridgewater, NJ - September 27 th

Chicago, IL - October 16 th

Los Angeles, CA - October 16 th

Detroit, MI - October 18 th

Orange County, CA - October 18 th

Columbus, OH - November 13 th

Boston, MA - November 15 th

Charlotte, NC - January 29th

Trintech, Inc., is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be addressed to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 150 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 700, Nashville, TN, 37219-2417. Web site: www.nasba.org.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency®, Adra®, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™ , T-Recs®, and UPCS® help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

