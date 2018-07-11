WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey fully deployed its CertifyID integrating Digital Identity with Blockchain technology

WISeKey fully deployed its CertifyID integrating Digital Identity with Blockchain technology

·CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a BlockChain

·WISeKey Digital Identity BlockChain platform is assisting United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals aiming to provide every person on the planet with a legal digital identity by 2030

·Having a legal digital identity is a basic human right

GENEVA & ZUG, Switzerland - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company has fully deployed its CertifyID (https://account.wisekey.com (https://account.wisekey.com/)) integrating Digital Identity with Blockchain technology. CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a BlockChain. The CertifyID BlockChain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID node gets a copy of the CertifyID BlockChain and gets downloaded automatically upon joining the CertifyID network. The system is totally decentralized and can be operated at national or local level using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties spread across the blockchain.

WISeKey, a pioneer of Digital Identification and BlockChain, is already implementing this project in several countries. This includes the previously announced partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the seventh largest state in India, aiming to explore implementation of Digital Identity BlockChain used to enhance the provision and security of Citizens' Identity, position citizens at the center of gravity of Government services using the WISeKey PKI based BlockChain technology as the solution to secure government-recorded data.

"To have a pristine vision like putting the Citizen at the center of gravity, owning its Legal Digital Identity, and building all the infrastructure around this vision, is the key to successfully empower citizens to unleash their full potential," said Carlos Moreira, Founder CEO, WISeKey.

At the heart of this platform is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) which has been actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and IoT devices. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic RoT is ubiquitous and universal, and a pioneer in the creation of Digital Identities and distributed Digital Ledgers.

Currently over 1.3 billion people are undocumented and without an identity are off the radar for vital economic services, such as food, education and healthcare. This new CertifyID BlockChain platform integrates state-of-the-art technologies related to Digital Identity and BlockChain which are in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals aiming on providing every person on the planet with a solid and tamper-proof digital identity based on common, interoperable standards by 2030. As a first step, the United Nations is seeking to develop scalable identity systems by 2020. This initiative was launched at the inaugural ID2020 Summit Harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community' held at the United Nations headquarters in New York in May 2016.

CertifyID BlockChain works also with mobiles via the WISeID app (https://www.wiseid.com (https://www.wiseid.com/)) allowing users with the app to keep their Digital Identity and passwords on an encrypted vault that generates hard-to-crack passwords, and safely synchronizes data between computers and devices on multiple platforms, using secure cloud storage. The vault can be unlocked only with the user's Master Password and/or defined pattern, with additional protection provided through facial recognition authentication and connecting via the BlockChain with existing record-keeping systems of commercial and public entities through blockchain, allowing users to access to their personal information wherever they are. The combination of the decentralized BlockChain principle with CertifyID identity verification, allows CertifyID to act as a digital watermark which can be assigned to every online transaction of any asset.

