Cority Software Inc.: Independent Analyst Firm Gives Cority Top Scores in CSR Benchmarking Report

Birmingham, UK, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority (formerly Medgate), the most trusted QHSE software for assuring client success, has scored highly in French analyst firm, Cabinet de St. Front 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Benchmark Report (https://go.cority.com/benchmark-des-outils-de-reporting-rse/).

The Cabinet de St. Front CSR Benchmark Report presents insights and advice for Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) organisations looking to integrate CSR Software into their strategy. The recommendations showcase Cority as a complete QHSE SaaS platform that is highly configurable and flexible, offering easy integration and reporting functionality to Enterprise organisations. The achievement is evidence of Cority's commitment to the French market.

Cabinet de St. Front benchmarked the features and functionality of nine of the most prominent providers of CSR Reporting Tools in the France region.

The report was conducted in response to new regulations linked to the transposition of the European Directive (Ordinance No. 2017-1180 of 19 July 2017 and Decree No. 2017-1265 of 9 August 2017) requiring more companies to publish CSR information. In the Cabinet de St. Front CSR Benchmark Report, Cority earned praise for many factors, including its dedicated customer support and account management, the Cority User Community, integrated action plans and ISO audit procedures. Acclaim was also given to Cority's Analytics capabilities, used to assess the quality of data, analyze trends, and identify areas for improvement.

Cority's strengths in the area of security assurance were also highlighted. All data for European customers is stored on European servers and is fully compliant with GDPR regulations. Cority is also ISO 27001 certified and undergoes rigorous verification of external audits on an annual basis and uses advanced encryption techniques to ensure that customer data is stored with the highest level of security.

The report follows Cority's announcement that it has been recognised as the market leader for occupational health and industrial hygiene software by independent research firm Verdantix in its report, EHS Software Benchmark: Health, Hygiene & Ergonomics (https://www.cority.com/industry-leader-in-occupational-health-industrial-hygiene-software/). According to the report, Cority "has the broadest and deepest software for industrial hygiene (https://www.cority.com/ehsq-software/industrial-hygiene/), occupational health (https://www.cority.com/ehsq-software/occupational-health/) and ergonomics (https://www.cority.com/ehsq-software/ergonomics/)" and received the highest score for occupational health and industrial hygiene, and tied with one other provider for the highest score in ergonomics.

"Performing so well in the Cabinet de St. Front CSR Benchmark Report is great news for Cority, this is consistent with our strong commitment to France as a key market in Europe and further validates our position as the leading international EHSQ software provider" said Cority Senior Director, International Sales, Mike Jackson. "We are pleased to have been recognised by Cabinet de St. Front and look forward to our continued growth in France."

About the Cabinet de St. Front

The Cabinet de St. Front, is recognized as one of France's leading experts in CSR consulting, and auditing and advises companies on the integration of CSR into their strategy.

The CSR Benchmark Report a detailed fact-based report published by Cabinet de St. Front which compares the most prominent EHS software suppliers in France. The report is based upon benchmark data from live demonstrations, questionnaire response, and interviews.

www.cabinetdesaintfront.fr (http://www.cabinetdesaintfront.fr/)

About Cority

Cority (formerly Medgate) is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 300 experts serve more than 800 clients in 70 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

