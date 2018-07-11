Original-Research: JDC Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu JDC Group AG

Unternehmen: JDC Group AG

ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 12.40 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

Increased inorganic growth and digitalization strategy in 2017; platform

business and inorganic growth offer great potential; revenue and earnings

growth expected

In the past financial year 2017, JDC Group AG continued to increase its

inorganic growth and wholesale business. Therefore cooperation was agreed

with the Albatros Versicherungsdienste GmbH, part of the Lufthansa Group,

to outsource the processing and provision of financial products. As part of

this, around 150,000 customers are to be fully transferred to the JDC Group

AG platform. The additional sales potential within the five-year agreement

amounts to as much as EUR 20 million p.a., with an annual EBITDA

contribution of over EUR 1.0 million. In addition, while increasing

consolidation on the market for independent financial intermediaries, the

company has taken over two subsidiaries of the ARTUS Group with an

insurance portfolio of 40,000 end customer contracts. The annual net

premiums amount to as much as EUR 30 million and the EBITDA contribution is

approximately EUR 1.0 million p.a.

At the same time, the digitisation strategy was further increased in 2017.

In addition to appointing Stefan Bachmann as an additional member of the

Executive Board (formerly Finance & Fintech Industry Manager of Google), it

started collaborating with the loan comparison portal smawa and announced

the establishment of the blockchain lab in January 2018. The medium-term

aim is to establish smart contracts and new products based on blockchain

technology.

The resulting potential after the acquisition of customers and the

development of the digitisation strategy will only become visible in the

current financial year 2018. In the past financial year 2017, without

taking into account the new customer acquisitions, the JDC Group AG had

8.3% revenue growth, rising to EUR 84.48 million (previous year: EUR 78.05

million). A more dynamic sales performance was countered in particular by

the slow uptake in new business at the end of the year. As part of MiFID II

and IDD, for instance, all documentation for brokerage transactions and in

the investment process as well as the associated IT processes had to be

adjusted, resulting in a correspondingly high commitment of resources. The

EBITDA rose in line with sales to EUR 3.19 million (previous year: EUR 2.72

million). This included special expenses from the started wholesale

business, which have still, however, not yet been offset by corresponding

sales. When adjusted, the EBITDA would have been EUR 3.9 million, which in

comparison with the adjusted value for the previous year (EUR 2.4 million),

equates to a disproportionate increase in profit of approximately 63%.

In the current financial year, JDC Group AG should be able to achieve

significant revenue growth. According to our forecasts, the first-time

inclusion of the newly acquired customers alone should make it possible to

exceed the sales mark of EUR 100 million. This potential and the organic

revenue growth realised as part of the digitisation strategy should lead to

sales of almost EUR 140 million by 2020. In the medium term, we expect

significant economies of scale to be achieved, whereby the EBITDA margin

should rise to over 10% according to our expectations.

We have taken this into account in our DCF valuation model, for which we

have calculated an updated target price of EUR 12.40 (previously: EUR

11.50). The target price increase is a result from the first inclusion of

the higher 2020 estimates as the basis for the continuity phase of our

valuation model. In addition, we have rolled the target price periodically

over to the end of financial year 2019 (previously: 2018). Based on the

current price level, this results in a price potential of 52.0% and we

therefore issue a BUY rating.

