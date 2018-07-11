Radisson Hospitality AB's Q2 Financial Report & Webcast on 26 July 2018

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q2-2018 on Thursday, 26 July 2018 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00am CEST.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2753
Sweden National free phone: 0200 880 389
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9127
United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 358 6377
Belgium: +32 (0)2 404 0659
Belgium National free phone: 0800 58228
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 88
France National free phone: 0805 101 219
Norway: +47 2100 2610
Norway National free phone: 800 51084
United States of America: +1 929-477-0448
USA National free phone 888-254-3590
Confirmation Code: 7991769
To follow the webcast, please visit:https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors (https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors)
For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com (mailto:renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com)
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire