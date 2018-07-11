Public-private alliances will create world-leading genomics campus and accelerate commercialization

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a partnership with multiple organizations to support creating a global genomics campus in Manchester, U.K., for innovation, life sciences, translational science and molecular diagnostics. QIAGEN is working with Health Innovation Manchester, the partnership which brings together the region's entire spectrum of public, academic and clinical resources to develop a world-leading genomics campus in the heart of Manchester's health innovation district, anchored by QIAGEN's European Centre of Excellence for Precision Medicine and hub for diagnostics development.

"This is a hugely important step change for Greater Manchester's already strong life sciences sector. The new health innovation campus, with QIAGEN at its heart, will support the continued growth of businesses which are driving the future shape of medicine and health care, and cement our position as a world-leader in precision medicine," said Rowena Burns, Chair of Health Innovation Manchester and Manchester Science Partnerships. "This is precisely what Health Innovation Manchester was set up to do, and combined with our devolved health and social care system, places us in an incredibly strong position to address the health challenges of the population."

"These partnerships leverage QIAGEN's rich expertise in Manchester to accelerate innovation as a basis for the development of valuable molecular tests. This is a true win-win situation, bringing together QIAGEN, the global leader in Sample to Insight solutions, with important intellectual assets in the U.K. to accelerate molecular biomarker research and subsequent development of new and promising diagnostic assays," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. "We expect this collaborative initiative to serve as an innovation incubator to support translating genomic biomarkers into clinical use and ultimately to yield benefits for our customers and patients everywhere who need advanced diagnostic insights."

