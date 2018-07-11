The "European Medium Heavy Truck Market 2018-2026 Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies Plans, Trends Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medium and Heavy Truck market has been in Top Gear as of late with steady demand growth trend across most key markets, led by North America Europe, with good capacity utilization and profitability driving momentum for fleet renewal expansion activities.

The European medium heavy truck market has been on a roll over the recent years with the EU economy revving up providing traction to freight movement capacity utilization across operators while driving up service maintenance activity revenues for the OEMs.

Key Highlights

1. Economic Growth Sustained Freight Activity Driving up Truck Demand across North America Europe

2. Electrification nearing the Inflexion Point with Traditional OEMs rolling out Electric Versions of Conventional Truck Platforms

3. Increasing trend towards Downshifting of Engine Horsepower

4. Platooning/networked convoys Autonomous Trucking inching closer towards becoming operational realities for the logistics sector

5. Analysis of Daimler's Strategies for Global Truck Market Leadership and Strategies Plans for the Electric Commercial Vehicles Portfolio

6. Detailed Analysis of Volvo's Growth Strategies Plans for the North American Market as a Key Growth Pivot

7. Insights into VW's Plans Careful Shaping up of its Trucks Business

8. Increasing Capacity Utilization driving up Services Revenues across OEMs

9. Rising Oil Prices to put Strain on Profitability levels across fleet operators while simultaneously catalyzing Electrification

10. Trump initiated Trade War runs the risk of escalating into a Global Trade War bringing the world economy to the brink of another economic recession

Companies Featured

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN Truck Bus AG

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Size, Segmentation Competitive Landscape

Section 1: European Medium Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)

Section 2: Competitive Landscape European Market for Medium Heavy Trucks Market Share for OEMs

2. Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Section 3: Top 6 Industry OEMs Profiles Product Portfolio Snapshot

Section 4: Financial Performance Analysis Top 6 Industry OEMs

Section 5: OEM Strategies Plans Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco DAF

Section 6: SWOT Analysis On Top 6 Industry OEMs

3. Market Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Section 7: Key Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges Risk Factors

Section 9: European Medium Heavy Truck Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

