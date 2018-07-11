Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Barry Herriott has joined the firm as a senior advisor based in the Dublin office.

As a recognised boardroom consultant, throughout his career Mr. Herriott has established a reputation as a trusted advisor to leading companies in Ireland and overseas across a wide range of industries both in the public and private sectors. He has successfully designed and recruited boards and management teams for companies both as part of change programs and for those going through growth and restructuring.

Mr. Herriott started his career in the industrial sector with Shell BP. He became director of commercial development and planning at the Institute for Industrial Research and Planning where he led teams of business and engineering consultants. There, he provided Irish corporates with services to identify worldwide and import technology transfer within new venture opportunities.

Mr. Herriott holds degrees in science and business administration from University College, Dublin.

