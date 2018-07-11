SecureAuth Corporation: SecureAuth + Core Security First to Deliver Adaptive and Multi-Factor Authentication for Windows and Mac Login

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth Corp + Core Security (https://www.secureauth.com/), the leader in Identity Security Automation, today announced the immediate availability of Login for Windows and Login for Mac, two new products that provide Adaptive and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for users logging into servers, desktops, and laptops.

The product releases extend SecureAuth + Core Security's authentication leadership in three key ways:

No other vendor offers Adaptive Access Control for operating system login, which allows organizations to implement risk-based authentication to improve security and usability

Login for Windows and Login for Mac support a divergent and uniquely broad set of authentication methods, enabling organizations to use the right factors for each part of their user population

The capabilities give rise to the category of Identity Security Automation - creating intelligent intersections between identity and security to accelerate cybersecurity

Tweet This (http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=SecureAuth+%2B+Core+Security+announce+adaptive+authentication+for+Windows+and+Mac+in+next+phase+of+%23IdentitySecurityAutomation:+http://bit.ly/2zjodfG): SecureAuth + Core Security announce adaptive authentication for Windows and Mac in next phase of IdentitySecurityAutomation http://bit.ly/2zjodfG

"In most organizations, users log into a computer with only a password and gain access to a tremendous amount of sensitive data on that system and elsewhere on the network," said Keith Graham, chief technology officer of SecureAuth + Core Security. "By strongly authenticating a user at the initial login, we can trust that identity and eliminate 'login friction' from the rest of their day as they access other applications and systems. Adaptive authentication at the operating system layer also helps organizations better secure remote access to terminal services and ensure that attackers who steal administrator credentials can't get into servers."

Adaptive authentication (https://www.secureauth.com/resources/blog/what-is-adaptive-authentication) provides the highest level of identity security without negatively impacting the user as risk checks - such as device recognition, geo-location, and threat detection services - are done behind the scenes. Multi-factor authentication (https://www.secureauth.com/resources/blog/what-is-multi-factor-authentication) methods, including Push-to-Accept and SMS one-time-passcodes, are required only if risks are detected.

"Digital transformation is rapidly impacting every industry; thus, enterprises need to modernize their access control while simultaneously creating positive user experiences," said Frank Dickson, Research VP of Security Products at IDC. SecureAuth + Core Security actively embraces IDC's Modern Authentication view; Login for Windows and Mac represents an important part of this movement and highlights the company's commitment to securing the enterprise with a comprehensive identity-based approach to the attack lifecycle."

Passwordless for Laptops, Desktops, and Servers

The first releases of Login for Windows and Login for Mac continue SecureAuth + Core Security's vision of a completely passwordless enterprise. A subsequent release will extend SecureAuth + Core Security's existing passwordless capabilities to cover all versions of Windows in common use in enterprises today as well as Mac OS systems.

"It's time to truly move beyond passwords. The only password which can't be stolen is one that doesn't exist. In the future, we will remove the password altogether from endpoint authentication, meaning no more lost, stolen or weak passwords, no more forced-password resets, and no more help-desk calls for forgotten passwords," said Graham. "Offering Adaptive and Multi-Factor Authentication for Windows and Mac Login is the next step to deliver passwordless authentication to servers, desktops, and laptops for both Windows and Mac, improving security while providing a seamless user experience."

About SecureAuth + Core Security

SecureAuth + Core Security brings together network, endpoint, vulnerability, and identity security, to prevent the misuse of credentials by delivering true Identity Security Automation. The company is a leader in vulnerability discovery, identity governance, and threat management, and is a respected a pioneer in adaptive authentication and Single Sign-On (SSO). Our mission is to accomplish what no other security technology vendor can claim: Secure the enterprise across all major threat vectors with an identity-based approach to the attack lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com (http://www.secureauth.com/) or www.coresecurity.com (http://www.coresecurity.com/), contact SecureAuth at info@secureauth.com (mailto:info@secureauth.com), or follow us on Twitter (@SecureAuth (https://twitter.com/SecureAuth?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor)), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/secureauth-corporation/).

SecureAuth and Core Security are registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact SecureAuth + Core Security press@secureauth.com