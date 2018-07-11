Partnership connects buyers and sellers of RWE/HEOR to deliver faster science and access tomorrow's insights, today

Scientist.com, the pharma industry's largest online marketplace for outsourced research, announced today that it has partnered with HealthEconomics.Com, the world's leading Connected Community that links global stakeholders in the RWE/HEOR community and pharma market. The partnership between Scientist.com and HealthEconomics.Com will provide an effective method to connect RWE researchers with service providers to simplify the research sourcing process, save money and enhance market access.

"The explosive growth of the RWE/HEOR field has illuminated gaps in real-world research processes, including difficulty with provider identification, contracting and long implementation timeframes," stated Kevin Lustig, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. "Partnering with HealthEconomics.Com's unique Connected Community helps eliminate many of these pain points."

The shift toward outcomes-based models and personalized health care is increasing demand for evidence that demonstrates the benefits of healthcare decisions. Companies that conduct RWE/HEOR need more efficient ways to connect with service providers and speed up value-focused healthcare decisions and reduce research costs.

"Buyers and sellers of RWE/HEOR are seeking simpler and more effective ways to identify opportunities, source partners, save time and money, and optimize market access," commented Patti Peeples, Ph.D., R.Ph., CEO of HealthEconomics.Com. "The Scientist.com marketplace is a powerful way to connect buyers and sellers of RWE/HEOR, deliver faster science and speed up value-focused healthcare decisions."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with an organization's procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, VWR and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised more than $33 million from Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

About HealthEconomics.Com

HealthEconomics.Com is the world's most comprehensive and credible CONNECTED COMMUNITY, serving as the global link to the health economics & outcomes research (HEOR), RWE (real-world evidence), and pharma market access stakeholder communities. HealthEconomics.Com connects people with resources, research, educational opportunities, employment, and policy all in one place with the corporate mission to advance communication about healthcare value, ultimately resulting in improved health outcomes and reduced costs. Visit healtheconomics.com to learn more.

