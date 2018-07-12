Blockchain Company Brings in Big Brains from Leading Research Center of Europe, Says It Will Design "Ground-up" Revolutionary Economic Model for Enterprise Services

IOV, a French company developing a DNS-like system for blockchains and universal wallet for blockchain users, has announced its collaboration with a chief economist and data scientists pulled from some of the most prestigious global research institutions. They aim to solve problems that have so far left an enterprise service market whose worth is estimated to reach $176 Billion within the next five years (Gartner) untapped by any form of growth except speculation.

Leading this effort is Chief Economist Philippe Février. He previously directed the industrial organization department in CREST, the Center for Research in Economics and Statistics which is recognized as a top institute in Europe with ties to major university research departments. Philippe Février holds a PhD in economics, has taught at notable institutions such as The University of Chicago, the Ecole Polytechnique and the ENSAE, and has participated in private industry research studies spanning advertising, media sales, and transportation logistics.

Philippe Février, whose academic specializations include contract theory, anti-collusion and game theory, and empirical industrial organization, points out that "working on blockchains is an opportunity to design a new economic model." He continues: "Entering this industry with IOV is exciting, because IOV has the ambition to create and structure a global ecosystem in which all blockchains are linked together and interoperable. I believe IOV, through its vision and technology, has the potential to revolutionize the blockchain industry. The exchanges will be more fluid and accessible for all kinds of firms and users, and the market much wider. I am happy to be in a position to structure a model that will have a global and positive impact for the whole economy."

IOV Co-Founder Karim Ganem adds: "A great technology that aims to be massively adopted needs to rely on a solid theoretical framework and mathematical model of economics, we are happy to start this collaboration with a chief economist to think a model ahead."

For more on IOV, visit our website (www.iov.one), follow us on Twitter (@iov_official) or join our Telegram channel (https://t.me/internetofvalues).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005306/en/

Contacts:

IOV

Media:

Daria Samoylova

daria@iov.one