WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324  
Aktie:
12.07.2018 | 12:52
PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FCA

Date: 12 July 2018

Name of applicant:Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
Name of scheme:Equiniti Investment Account
Period of return:From:01/01/18To:30/06/18
Balance under scheme from previous return:2,878,602
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:N/A
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period2,878,602
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission2,000,000 ordinary shares
28 March 2013
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period66,872,765

Name of contact:Martin Slade
Address of contact:Woolgate Exchange, 25 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5HA
Telephone number of contact:020 7597 1942

SIGNED BY Investec Asset Management Limited - Company Secretary

Director/company secretary/suitably experienced employee/duly authorised officer,

for and on behalf of

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to

prosecution.


