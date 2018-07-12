Descartes Systems Group: Ontex UK Optimizes Home Delivery with Descartes' Route Planning Solution

LONDON, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that Ontex UK, one of the world's leading suppliers of disposable personal hygiene products, has improved its UK home delivery service and fleet utilization with the Descartes route planning solution. The system was implemented by Descartes' United by Design Partner, PDMC Logistics.

"Home delivery continues to grow due to customer demand, but now accounts for a significant proportion of our total supply chain cost," said Dave Middleton, Supply Chain Manager, Ontex UK. "With our high daily order volume, it was important to get our third party logistics (3PL) provider to use route optimization to keep up with demand while maintaining excellent service and lowering costs. Since implementing the Descartes solution, we have benefitted from significant savings equating to a six month return on investment."

Descartes' route planning technology improves fleet utilization through advanced optimization of resources to meet customer demand. Users can improve the responsiveness and productivity of distribution operations by creating optimal delivery routes, monitoring planned versus actual delivery performance and better managing delivery exceptions. Descartes enables customers to best manage the complex balance between a growing need for greater efficiency and escalating customer service requirements. In Ontex UK's case, planning time was reduced from approximately four hours a day to just minutes. They also achieved a 15% vehicle reduction all while meeting customer services objectives.

"We're pleased that our route planning solution has helped Ontex UK optimize delivery routes and improve operational productivity," said Pól Sweeney, Vice President of UK Sales and Business Management at Descartes. "A growing number of leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers around the world rely on our innovative route planning solutions to transform and differentiate their customers' buying and delivery experience."

About Ontex UK

Ontex UK is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands. Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 27 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600. Visit www.ontexglobal.com (http://www.ontexglobal.com/).

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com (http://www.descartes.com/) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/descartes-systems-group) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/descartessg).

