Currently, new anti-dumping proceedings against solar glass makers from Malaysia are taking place in the EU. Imports of Chinese solar glass have been subject to high anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties since 2014. The European module manufacturers fear further massive competitive disadvantages and the danger of a monopoly on Interfloat in Europe.Currently, nearly all producers across the entire value chain find themselves facing fierce competition. In the face of massive overcapacity, and China's announcement to slow down its PV market, prices have come under heavy pressure. Cutting costs and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...