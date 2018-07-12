The South Korean government has revealed plans to introduce new environmental guidelines and rules on where PV projects can be built, following a public outcry after a landslide smashed into an operational solar array south of the city of Daegu.The Ministry of Environment plans to put the new rules into effect from the beginning of August. Developers will no longer be permitted to install solar panels in areas that are susceptible to natural disasters, especially in mountainous parts of the country that are prone to landslides. In an online statement, the ministry acknowledged that many solar ...

