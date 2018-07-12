Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - HyperBlock Inc. (CSE: HYPR) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following the acquisition of CryptoGlobal Corp., which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is a leading North American diversified crypto-asset company which operates one of North America's largest and most efficient cryptocurrency datacenters.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_nk90h2kb/HyperBlock-Inc-CSEHYPR-New-Listing

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "HyperBlock" the search box.

HyperBlock operates five complimentary product offerings focused on helping people and businesses create, safeguard, manage and grow crypto-assets. The company's profit centers include Mining-as-a Service (MAAS), self-mining, server hosting, server hardware sales and a proprietary custodial vault product.

The company operates over 21,500 servers at cryptocurrency datacenters in the USA and Canada.

Sean Walsh, CEO, stated: "Today's news transforms HyperBlock into one of North America's largest and most diversified cryptoasset enterprises. The new HyperBlock operates high-performance cryptocurrency datacenters across Canada and the USA. The successful acquisition of CryptoGlobal and listing on the CSE positions HyperBlock for both strategic acquisitions and accelerated organic growth - which will help the company thrive within the global cryptocurrency ecosystem - far beyond North American shores."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.hyperblock.co, contact Eric So, Investor Relations, at 416-567-4675, or email eric@hyperblock.co.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com