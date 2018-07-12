Outlining energy pathways for the next 30 years and beyond, the U.K.'s National Grid has released four different scenarios, considering growing electricity demand and a significant increase in energy infrastructure from new renewable generation and EV charging networks. Only two of them meet the UK's 2050 carbon reduction target on the back of a large growth of renewables and energy storage, and almost completely decarbonized transport.As the energy landscape undergoes major transformation, with a growing share of renewables on the grid and consumers abandoning traditional energy supply models, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...