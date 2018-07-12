Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released additional results from the winter-spring diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

Drill holes COD18-17 through COD18-26 of the 2018 drilling program tested under the southern part of the 2017 trench and further south of the 2017 trench, targeting the COD Vein. The holes south of the trench tested the continuation of the COD Vein south-southwest of the 2017 trench.

Highlights from these results include 6.36 grams per tonne gold, 50.8 grams per tonne silver and 45.5 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.87 meter core length in hole COD18-21.

Drill hole COD18-26, which intercepted gold bearing veins approximately 30 meters southwest of the 2017 trench, reported 10.3 grams per tonne gold over a 2.35 meter interval with only 1.4 meters of core actually recovered from the 2.35 meter interval.

COD18-26 hole was drilled approximately 100 meters southwest of 2017 drill hole COD17-14 for which the company previously reported a 16.03 meter intersect showing 4.59 grams per tonne gold, including 10.96 grams per tonne gold over 5.97 meters.

The highlight of the 2018 drilling program to date is 14.62 g/t gold, 150.2 g/t silver and 102.0 g/t tellurium over 2.1 meter core length in hole COD18-3 at the COD Vein.

The ongoing diamond drill program is being conducted in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone, testing and defining the COD Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein. Drilling is also ongoing at a separate gold bearing vein in this region, referred to as the Everest Vein.





The results listed in this table are highlights from holes COD18-17 to COD18-26, which tested the COD Vein. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths were reported.

