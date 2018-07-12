Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Block Commodities Ltd Block Commodities Ltd: July Investor Conferences and Appointment 12-Jul-2018 / 15:57 GMT/BST 12 July 2018 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining *July Investor Conferences and Appointment* Block Commodities Limited, the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, is pleased to announce the participation of its Executive Chairman, Chris Cleverly, in the international Bitcoin and Digital Currency Investor Conference at CoinAgenda Europe. The conference is from 15th to 17th July on the island of Malta. On 16 July, he will be discussing the future of tokenising securities and commodities on as part of a panel with Philipp Pieper, CEO and Co-founder of Swarm Fund, one of the first blockchain private equity funds. For more information, please visit the CoinAgenda website https://www.coinagenda.com [1] Chris Cleverly will also be presenting at Cassiopeia's Investor Symposium in Central London on 19th July. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with shareholders and investors. A video of the presentation and onsite interview will be available afterwards on the Media page of the Company's website. For more information and to register, please contact Cassiopeia Services. Furthermore, Block Commodities is pleased to confirm that Chris Cleverly has been appointed an Adviser to Dala, the crypto token for the unbanked, which powers the world's first borderless, rewards-driven, zero-fee financial platform Wala. Wala/Dala are one of the Block Commodities' key strategic partners in Africa. For more information, please visit Dala website https://dala.org [2] *About Block Commodities * Block Commodities' strategy is to maximise the efficiencies of African agricultural commodities and other linked products and services through the deployment of blockchain technology. These products and services will be linked through the vertical integration of primary industries down to consumers via blockchain platforms. Using blockchain's ability to dynamically incorporate all market participants into an efficient ecosystem, Block Commodities aims to facilitate the commercial operation of these ecosystems in the context of the agricultural production cycle. In reclaiming the value lost in African agricultural and extractive industries through inefficient supply and distribution systems, Block Commodities is working to help African farmers raise productivity and secure better returns for their produce. This is an important step in establishing African communities as significant future global agricultural producers. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Block Commodities Limited | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Chris Cleverly | info@blockcommodities.com| +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ | | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Alexander David Securities Limited| | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |David Scott - Corporate Finance | +44 (0) 20 7448 9820| +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking| +44 (0) 20 7448 9820| +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ | | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Public and Investor Relations: | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Cassiopeia Services - Stefania |stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com| |Barbaglio | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 704119 12-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7f217bc67ca5e9b0b6149c4a32a5c574&application_id=704119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f9a487f0d06ce7f05d8ce399208efda8&application_id=704119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

