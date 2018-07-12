Regulatory News:

1] Q3 revenue

The revenues and financial indicators commented on in this press release stem from operating reporting with the presentation of joint ventures under proportional integration.

Euro millions 2017/2018 2016/2017 Evolutions Like-for-like

change Tourism 309.8 300.8 +3.0% Pierre Vacances Tourisme Europe 135.3 131.4 +2.9% - Center Parcs Europe 174.5 169.4 +3.0% o/w accommodation turnover 198.8 193.5 +2.7% +3.1% - Pierre Vacances Tourisme Europe 86.6 84.6 +2.3% +4.3% - Center Parcs Europe 112.2 108.9 +3.1% +2.2% Property development 33.4 53.0 -37.1% Total Q3 343.1 353.9 -3.0% Tourism 879.8 833.6 +5.5% - Pierre Vacances Tourisme Europe 411.9 391.8 +5.1% - Center Parcs Europe 467.9 441.8 +5.9% o/w accommodation turnover 555.9 528.4 +5.2% +3.1% - Pierre Vacances Tourisme Europe 252.7 244.4 +3.4% +4.4% - Center Parcs Europe 303.2 284.0 +6.8% +1.9% Property development 118.1 134.9 -12.5% Total 9 months 998.0 968.5 3.0%

(*) adjusted for the impact of:

- the shift from April 2017 to March 2018 of the start of Easter weekend and the school holidays for certain foreign customers (especially German);

- in the PVTE division, the net reduction in the network operated, prompted by the non-renewal of leases and withdrawals from loss-making sites;

- for CPE, the net increase in the network operated, prompted by the opening of Villages Nature Paris and the extension of the Center Parcs Domaine des Trois Forêts. This increase in supply was partly offset by the partial closure of the Center Parcs in Vielsam in the first quarter due to renovation works at the Domain.

(**) Including Villages Nature Paris (€15.4m over nine months and €7.8m over Q3,o/w €9.9m in accommodation turnover, or €4.4m in Q3).

Under IFRS accounting rules, Q3 2017/2018 revenue totalled €323.4 million (€293.5 million for the tourism activities and €29.9 million for the property development activities) compared with €324.5 million in Q3 2016/2017 (€293.0 million for the tourism activities and €31.5 million for the property activities).

Tourism revenue

Q3 2017/2018 revenue from the tourism businesses totalled €309.8 million, up 3.0% relative to Q3 2016/2017.

Accommodation revenue was up 2.7% to €198.8 million, driven primarily by a rise in net average letting prices (+2.1%). On a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding the impact of supply effects and the shift in the school holidays) revenue was up 3.1%

Pierre Vacances Tourisme Europe contributed €86.6 million (+2.3%).

Revenue rose 4.3% like-for-like, driven by revenue from Adagio residences showing a fourth consecutive quarter of increase (+5.2% in Q3 2017/2018), and by all of the seaside destinations (mainland France, French West Indies and Spain) with growth of 4.3% in Q3.

Center Parcs Europe1 contributed €112.2 million (+3.1%).

Revenue rose by 2.2% on a like-for-like basis, concerning all of the domains located in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium (+2.7%) and the French domains (+1.2%).

Supplementary income rose by 3.4%, benefiting in particular from momentum in the maeva.com activities.

Property development revenue

Q3 2017/2018 revenue from property development stood at €33.4 million, driven primarily by the contribution from the Seniorales (€22.1 million) and the Pierre Vacances residences in France (Deauville, Méribel) and Spain.

Q3 2016/17 revenue totalled €53.0 million, including Villages Nature Paris (€18.6 million) and the extension of the Domaine des Trois Forêts (€5.3 million).

Property reservations with individual investors since the start of the year represent revenue of €241.5 million, above the level seen in the year-earlier period (€228.6 million).

2] Tourism business outlook for Q4 2017/2018

In view of the portfolio of reservations to date, the Group is forecasting growth in like-for-like revenue in Q4 2017/2018.

1 Including Villages Nature Paris

