The Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium honors the company as best in service Quality and Client Relationship Excellence

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced Teleperformance in China was recognized as the winner of the "Outsourcing Service of the Year Contact Center in China" award at the 2018 International Customer Relationship Excellence (CRE) Awards Dinner Ceremony in Hong Kong. Organized by the Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium (APCSC), the International CRE Awards program honors industry leaders and professionals for their customer centric service innovation.

Winners were selected through a comprehensive balanced score card of self-assessment benchmarking, business case presentations, mystery calls, site visits assessment by the judging panel, public web voting and a final round of judging by a panel of customer relationship excellence experts. The goal of the CRE Awards is to promote service quality and Customer Relationship Excellence in international cities across regions and to recognize governments, companies, business units, teams, and individuals that have contributed to the success of both their customers and the organizations that they serve.

Mr. Jason Chu, Chairman of APCSC said: "Teleperformance in China is dedicated to data protection and privacy, innovative technology as well as people development; an outstanding model for outsourcing service providers by setting higher standards for the industry in China. In our assessment, we found Teleperformance in China to be the top performer in service quality and client relationship excellence. We congratulate all the employees for their contributions that will shape the customer experience economy."

"Receiving the recognition of Outsourcing Service of the Year is a tremendous accomplishment for our team in China," said Joseph Wai, CEO of Teleperformance China. "We are honored and we will continue to lead the industry by partnering with our clients to drive customer excellence on every interaction and by creating innovative practices that improve the overall customer experience."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "We have operated in China for more than a decade and we continue to grow by collaborating with exceptional domestic and international clients. This achievement underscores our commitment to our clients by serving as a true benchmark for customer experience excellence in every market we serve. Each interaction matters so best congratulations to our Teleperformance China family for your outstanding customer service passion and industry leadership."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT ASIA PACIFIC CUSTOMER SERVICE CONSORTIUM

APCSC is founded with the belief of "Excellent Customer Relationship Is the Only Way to Sharpen Your Competitive Edge!" The goal of the Consortium is to promote service quality and customer relationship excellence in international cities across Regions and to recognize and reward governments, companies, business units, teams, and individuals that have contributed to the success of both their customers and the organizations that they serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005615/en/

Contacts:

TELEPERFORMANCE

PRESS RELATIONS

AMERICAS AND ASIA-PACIFIC

MARK PFEIFFER

Phone: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

INVESTOR RELATIONS

TELEPERFORMANCE

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

or

EUROPE

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr