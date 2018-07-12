BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 12
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rachel Anne Beagles
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
|b)
|LEI
|LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of US$0.10 each (shares)
GB00B0BN1P96
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a (single transaction - see above)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-07-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Name of contact and telephone number for queries
|Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639
Date: 12 July 2018