BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 12

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRachel Anne Beagles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Emerging Europe plc
b)LEILEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of US$0.10 each (shares)



GB00B0BN1P96
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
339.500p114
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2018-07-12
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queriesSarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639
Date: 12 July 2018

