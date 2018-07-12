Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 12 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 149,550 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.2000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.5944

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,115,754 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,115,754 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 142 23.20 16:28:58 London Stock Exchange 3432 23.20 16:28:01 London Stock Exchange 3379 23.20 16:28:01 London Stock Exchange 2358 23.20 16:27:02 London Stock Exchange 1127 23.20 16:16:54 London Stock Exchange 3706 23.25 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange 4249 23.25 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange 1135 23.30 15:35:40 London Stock Exchange 87 23.30 15:35:40 London Stock Exchange 1782 23.30 15:35:40 London Stock Exchange 892 23.30 15:35:40 London Stock Exchange 534 23.30 15:17:08 London Stock Exchange 3129 23.30 15:17:08 London Stock Exchange 3165 23.30 15:17:08 London Stock Exchange 211 23.30 15:16:58 London Stock Exchange 7868 23.30 15:16:58 London Stock Exchange 3882 23.35 15:16:19 London Stock Exchange 3653 23.45 14:50:12 London Stock Exchange 3698 23.45 14:50:12 London Stock Exchange 3621 23.45 14:13:35 London Stock Exchange 1798 23.50 12:59:35 London Stock Exchange 1579 23.50 12:59:35 London Stock Exchange 1122 23.50 12:54:08 London Stock Exchange 2515 23.50 12:54:08 London Stock Exchange 2092 23.40 12:30:59 London Stock Exchange 1397 23.40 12:30:59 London Stock Exchange 3498 23.55 12:28:56 London Stock Exchange 5 23.50 12:12:49 London Stock Exchange 397 23.50 12:12:49 London Stock Exchange 378 23.45 11:57:21 London Stock Exchange 3248 23.45 11:57:21 London Stock Exchange 3813 23.65 11:46:52 London Stock Exchange 3472 23.65 11:43:45 London Stock Exchange 3443 23.65 11:43:45 London Stock Exchange 3459 23.75 11:19:31 London Stock Exchange 3654 23.75 11:19:31 London Stock Exchange 3437 23.75 11:19:31 London Stock Exchange 3427 23.75 11:19:31 London Stock Exchange 3466 23.75 11:18:14 London Stock Exchange 3509 23.85 10:30:30 London Stock Exchange 761 23.85 10:30:30 London Stock Exchange 6155 23.85 10:30:30 London Stock Exchange 10925 23.85 10:30:30 London Stock Exchange 7488 23.80 10:30:25 London Stock Exchange 3771 23.90 09:42:49 London Stock Exchange 6868 23.90 09:42:49 London Stock Exchange 612 23.90 09:00:50 London Stock Exchange 316 23.95 08:59:23 London Stock Exchange 3455 23.95 08:59:23 London Stock Exchange 7440 23.85 08:48:34 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-