Donnerstag, 12.07.2018

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
12.07.2018 | 18:10
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 12

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:12 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):149,550
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.5944

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,115,754 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,115,754 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
14223.2016:28:58London Stock Exchange
343223.2016:28:01London Stock Exchange
337923.2016:28:01London Stock Exchange
235823.2016:27:02London Stock Exchange
112723.2016:16:54London Stock Exchange
370623.2516:10:36London Stock Exchange
424923.2516:10:36London Stock Exchange
113523.3015:35:40London Stock Exchange
8723.3015:35:40London Stock Exchange
178223.3015:35:40London Stock Exchange
89223.3015:35:40London Stock Exchange
53423.3015:17:08London Stock Exchange
312923.3015:17:08London Stock Exchange
316523.3015:17:08London Stock Exchange
21123.3015:16:58London Stock Exchange
786823.3015:16:58London Stock Exchange
388223.3515:16:19London Stock Exchange
365323.4514:50:12London Stock Exchange
369823.4514:50:12London Stock Exchange
362123.4514:13:35London Stock Exchange
179823.5012:59:35London Stock Exchange
157923.5012:59:35London Stock Exchange
112223.5012:54:08London Stock Exchange
251523.5012:54:08London Stock Exchange
209223.4012:30:59London Stock Exchange
139723.4012:30:59London Stock Exchange
349823.5512:28:56London Stock Exchange
523.5012:12:49London Stock Exchange
39723.5012:12:49London Stock Exchange
37823.4511:57:21London Stock Exchange
324823.4511:57:21London Stock Exchange
381323.6511:46:52London Stock Exchange
347223.6511:43:45London Stock Exchange
344323.6511:43:45London Stock Exchange
345923.7511:19:31London Stock Exchange
365423.7511:19:31London Stock Exchange
343723.7511:19:31London Stock Exchange
342723.7511:19:31London Stock Exchange
346623.7511:18:14London Stock Exchange
350923.8510:30:30London Stock Exchange
76123.8510:30:30London Stock Exchange
615523.8510:30:30London Stock Exchange
1092523.8510:30:30London Stock Exchange
748823.8010:30:25London Stock Exchange
377123.9009:42:49London Stock Exchange
686823.9009:42:49London Stock Exchange
61223.9009:00:50London Stock Exchange
31623.9508:59:23London Stock Exchange
345523.9508:59:23London Stock Exchange
744023.8508:48:34London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire