Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 5, 2018 to July 11, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 05.07.2018 300,000 53.6847 16,105,410 XPAR 05.07.2018 100,000 53.6987 5,369,870 CHIX 05.07.2018 65,000 53.7139 3,491,404 TRQX 05.07.2018 35,000 53.7543 1,881,401 BATE 06.07.2018 35,000 53.2769 1,864,692 XPAR 06.07.2018 CHIX 06.07.2018 TRQX 06.07.2018 BATE 09.07.2018 31,152 53.7470 1,674,327 XPAR 09.07.2018 CHIX 09.07.2018 TRQX 09.07.2018 BATE 10.07.2018 25,000 54.5928 1,364,820 XPAR 10.07.2018 CHIX 10.07.2018 TRQX 10.07.2018 BATE 11.07.2018 25,000 53.6580 1,341,450 XPAR 11.07.2018 CHIX 11.07.2018 TRQX 11.07.2018 BATE Total 616,152 53.7098 33,093,372

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

