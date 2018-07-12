Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO)(Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer (the "Company"), announces today its unaudited revenues for the second quarter of 2018.

Income statement

In € Q2 2018 H1 2018 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Revenues 73,304 73,304 58,645 58,645 Of which: License Services -

73,304 -

73,304 146

58,499 146

58,499

Activity and results during the second quarter of 2018

The Company generated €73k during the second quarter of 2018, which is fully in line with the Company's expectations.

Most of the revenue was generated from services that Nanobiotix crossed-charged to its partners as per its operational activities.

In April, Nanobiotix presented preclinical data showing that NBTXR3 nanoparticles can activate the cGAS-STING pathway at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018 in Chicago, Illinois, USA (April 14-18, 2018). These observations support the rationale for using NBTXR3 with radiation therapy in combination with immunotherapeutic agents and/or STING agonist to transform tumors into an in-situ cancer vaccine.

Nanobiotix also announced that it will cooperate with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston TX, USA, to run immunotherapeutic pre-clinical research in lung cancer, combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab. This project with MD Anderson, one of the world's leading oncological research centers, will provide an unparalleled ability to develop pre-clinical data using NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy plus anti-PD1 Nivolumab (murine version of Opdivo).

Nanobiotix reported that it has been selected to enter Euronext's Tech40 label, recognizing the best performing Tech SMEs listed on Euronext markets.

In May, Nanobiotix announced that it is launching a research collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine to begin nonclinical studies to evaluate the impact of NBTXR3 on cGAS-STING pathway in mammary cancers. The research collaboration between Weill Cornell Medicine, based in New York City, and Nanobiotix will be conducted over the course of one year, with the goal of continuing the exploration of the role of NBTXR3 in Immuno-Oncology.

In June, Nanobiotix announced positive phase II/III topline data in Soft Tissue Sarcoma with NBTXR3. The trial achieved its primary endpoint of pathological Complete Response Rate and its secondary endpoint in operability (R0 rate). NBTXR3 demonstrated significant superiority and clinical benefits for patients compared to the standard of care. The safety profile was confirmed. This randomized trial validated the first-in-class mode of action of NBTXR3.

The positive results from this study support and further validate the Company's European regulatory strategy of the previously submitted CE marking application in soft tissue sarcoma. The Company will submit the new data as a supplement to the European Notified Body in a timely manner.

The Company will present the results at an upcoming international medical conference.

The clinical validation of NBTXR3's physical mode of action in a very heterogeneous and hard-to-treat disease strengthens the universal profile of the product and confirms the development strategy in multiple indications.

Currently, the Company is evaluating NBTXR3 in seven clinical trials with a focus on head and neck cancers and Immuno-Oncology programs.

The Company announces a modification on the date of publication of the first half of 2018 results, next financial press release, now planned to be released on September 4, 2018.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is one rooted in designing pioneer physical based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address high unmet medical needs and challenges.

The Company's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NanoXray, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Furthermore, the Company's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and european affiliates in Spain and Germany.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 as well as in its 2017 annual financial report filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on March 29, 2018 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

