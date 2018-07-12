sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,821 Euro		-0,013
-1,56 %
WKN: A2DHZU ISIN: CA68634K1066 Ticker-Symbol: O8M 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORLA MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORLA MINING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,844
0,913
21:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORLA MINING LTD
ORLA MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORLA MINING LTD0,821-1,56 %