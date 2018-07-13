Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to announce that five directors have been elected at the Company's annual general meeting held July 12, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Board includes returning directors Robert Cameron, Bernard H. Kahlert, Brandon Macdonald, Eric Norton and David Watkins. The meeting approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a 10% rolling stock option plan at the meeting. Brandon Macdonald was appointed Chairman of the Board by the directors.

Stock Option Grants

The board of directors accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and reports the grant of 886,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.17 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

Robert Cameron, President and CEO

Toll Free: 1-800-667-7866

info@commanderresources.com

