sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,089 Euro		-0,001
-1,11 %
WKN: A2DUZN ISIN: CA2005023007 Ticker-Symbol: GW5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD0,089-1,11 %