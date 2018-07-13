Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - Wellness Lifestyles Inc. (TSXV: WELL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 6, 2018, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the change of name of the Company to "WELL Health Technologies Corp." effective July 13, 2018.

The Company's common shares will continue trading under the current symbol "WELL" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 94947L102. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

WELLNESS LIFESTYLES INC.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

For further information:

Tel. 604-628-7266

hamed@WELL.company

www.WELL.company

