Nadex Trading Volume Up 18% in Q2 2018 with Strong Interest in Forex

1.3 million trades executed in April-June 2018. Up 13.4% from Q2 2017

Total trading volume up 18.4% to 3.34 million contracts

Most popular contracts are based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and S&P 500

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / With another quarter of solid growth, Nadex saw particularly strong interest from forex traders. The period of April through June 2018 saw 1.3 million trades executed, with average monthly volume (trades x contracts per trade) of 1.1 million contracts. Compared to the same period in 2017, the exchange saw a 13.4% increase in total trades and an 18.4% rise in total trading volume.

Forex continues to be the most popular asset class traded on Nadex. Contracts based on the EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs were among the most heavily traded. Second in popularity were contracts based on stock index futures. Nadex also offers trading based on commodities, economic events, and cryptocurrency.

Progressive Web App for mobile trading

Nadex mobile trading platforms are undergoing a major transition in 2018. As mobile software development moves beyond traditional apps to progressive web apps that are platform-independent, Nadex introduced the public beta of its new web app. It requires no App Store or Play Store download and no installation. Just go to https://join.nadex.com/pwa to access the beta site. New features, like charting, are planned for later this year.

'We're gratified that traders, forex traders in particular, are seeing Nadex as a different and maybe even better way to trade the markets they know and like,' said Nadex CEO Tim McDermott. 'We're working hard on developing our new web app, which we think will give traders a clean, fast, enjoyable trading experience wherever they are, on any device.'

About Nadex (North American Derivatives Exchange™)

Nadex is the first and largest CFTC-regulated online exchange in the U.S offering binary options and spreads to individual traders seeking trusted, secure ways to participate in the markets. Member funds are segregated and held in top-tier US banks. Using Nadex's online and mobile platforms, traders can trade short-term price movements in the most heavily traded currency, commodity, stock index, and cryptocurrency markets, as well as economic events, with intraday, daily and weekly contracts. To learn more about Nadex, please visit https://nadex.com. For information on becoming a Nadex member, call 1-866-296-0167 or email customerservice@nadex.com

Media Contact

Name: Dan Cook

Title: Director, Business Development

Email: dan.cook@nadex.com

Phone: 312.884.0923

Disclaimer: Trading on Nadex involves risk and may not be appropriate for all investors.

SOURCE: Nadex