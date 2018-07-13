Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018 13.07.2018 / 09:52 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018 Helsinki, 13 July 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum Group") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Group will release its 2018 half year and nine months reports earlier than previously scheduled and hereby confirms the new publication dates for the Group's financial reports in 2018: Thursday 16 August, 2018 Report for the first half-year 2018 Thursday 15 November, 2018 Report for the first nine months of 2018 Ferratum Group publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 March 2018), of which over 784,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months. Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T: 30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra tum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 13.07.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 704341 13.07.2018

