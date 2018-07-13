The project connects four to six households, and lets dwellers pre-purchase daily access to electricity using a mobile app. A successful trial phase has just been finished and the executing association, Nanoé Développement has set new goals to reach in the near future.The Veolia Foundation announced it would renew its support for Nanoé Développement, an association that set out to build nano-grids in rural parts of Africa, where electricity supply is scarce. Each nano-grid connects between four and six homes in Madagascar's Ambanja district, Diana region in the North-west. Nanoé Développement ...

