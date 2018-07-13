Valmet to supply a third Advantage tissue production line to Lila Group in Turkey

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a complete Valmet Advantage DCT 200 tissue line to the Turkish tissue manufacturer Lila Group in Corlu, 100 km west of Istanbul. The TM3 line will be equipped with all state-of-the-art options available including stock-preparation and an extensive automation package to achieve production with high efficiency and low energy consumption. Start-up is planned for 2020.

Valmet has previously delivered two Advantage DCT 200 tissue lines to the same mill. TM1 started up in 2007 and TM2 in 2012. In addition to the new tissue line, Lila Group also ordered a rebuild of their TM1 and TM2 to Advantage ViscoNip press configuration.

The orders were included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"For us it is important to collaborate with a supplier who understands our demands and has the capability to deliver equipment that can meet our targets for efficient production, low energy consumption and high tissue quality. From our experience, we know that Valmet provides the best technology for our needs. In addition to the new tissue machine, we also have high expectations to improve our operations on TM1 and TM2 with the rebuild of the press sections," says Orhan Ogucu, Chairman of Lila Group.

"The Valmet Advantage DCT 200 concept with the Advantage ViscoNip press has become standard in the Turkish tissue market. We are happy to once again be trusted as a partner, supporting Lila Group's expansion plans and are looking forward to working together realizing their targets," says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, EMEA, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's tissue machine delivery will comprise of a complete Advantage DCT 200 tissue production line with stock preparation equipment and the Advantage tissue technology. The scope will also include an extensive automation package with DCS, QCS and Softness sensor. Start-up, commissioning and training are also part of the delivery.

The new machine TM3 will add a capacity of 70,000 tons of tissue products for the domestic and export market.

About Lila Group

Lila Group is a leading Turkish industrial enterprise headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The group operates in four different sectors in tissue paper, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), energy and textile. The factory in Corlu is set to become the biggest tissue manufacturing facility under a single roof in Turkey and Middle East and North Africa. It employs nearly 1,000 people.

Read more www.lilagroup.com (http://www.lilagroup.com/), https://www.linkedin.com/company/lilagroup (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lilagroup)

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jan Erikson, Vice President, Sales, Valmet, tel. +46 705 17 14 90

Björn Magnus, Sales Director EMEA, Valmet, tel. +46 703 17 79 83

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com/), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

