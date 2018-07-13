KNOT Offshore Partners LP advises that its 2018 Annual Meeting will be held on September 4, 2018. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to July 27, 2018. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held at 2 Queen's Cross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire AB15 4YB, United Kingdom at 12:00 p.m. UK time.

Source: KNOT Offshore Partners LP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005140/en/

Contacts:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

John Costain

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

+ 44 7496 170 620

http://knotoffshorepartners.com/