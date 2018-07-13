Reza Pahlavi: Iran's Water Crisis Can Not be Resolved by Shooting Innocent, Thirsty Citizens

PARIS, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a series of interview broadcasts into Iran, regarding the current political crisis which has engulfed his homeland, Prince Reza Pahlavi today broadcast a first of two videos on the severe water crisis in Iran, emphasizing to the Iranian people the failed policies of the Iranian regime, as the root cause of Iran's 'water bankruptcy,' which has led to the harshest living conditions in southern Iran.

Addressing the Iranian people, Pahlavi said, "Severe water rationing, cut-offs, and the poor quality of potable water, when available, is straining and endangering our people's health." Pointing to the regime's heavy hand against protesters demanding water, Reza Pahlavi said, "The solution for the current water crisis in Iran does not come out of the barrel of a gun -- towards innocent, thirsty citizens."

Rejecting the regime's claims that Iran's water crisis is strictly due to climate change, Reza Pahlavi charged, "The root cause of our water shortage and drought is directly tied to the regime's corrupt policies and inept management." Adding, "The deceiving regime however, has mastered the art of blaming our current water crisis on the 'enemy' and everything -- [including 'theft of our clouds by Israel'] -- but itself."

Specifying the regime's failed policies, the Iranian opposition leader, cited drilling of more than seven hundred and fifty thousand (750,000) ill-advised deep wells as the root cause of the depletion of Iran's aquifers. Moreover, underscoring financial corruption as the basis for the regime's catastrophic dam-building policies, controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), 58 year old Pahlavi said: "Construction of more than 600 dams without any regard for their environmental effects, have emptied our national rivers and aquifers while financially enriching the select few members of the regime's web of inner circle."

Last week, Reza Pahlavi firmly rejected the clerical regime's threats that violence, chaos and even Iran's "Syriazation," awaits, in the event of its fall. In recent months, he has been conferring with a variety of Iranian political and subject-matter experts on a variety of matters, relevant to the rebuilding of Iran following the collapse of Iran's current theocratic regime.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTa3Xk6Wdbo