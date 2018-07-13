The virtual power plant (VPP) solutions provider connected its product with a 2 MW storage system in Belgium. It will be the country's first storage system to take part in the grid's frequency control reserve.The provider of one of Europe's largest Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) announced that it connected a 2 MW battery storage system in Belgium. According to the announcement, this marks the first time a battery storage system installed in Belgium will provide frequency control reserve (FCR). Additionally, the system will only source energy from renewables. The project is a cooperation between ...

