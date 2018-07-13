Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos to Exhibit Advanced UAS and Defense Technologies at the Farnborough International Air Show, July 16 through July 22

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today plans to participate as a major exhibitor at the Farnborough International Air Show July 16-22 in the United Kingdom. Kratos' exhibit booth will play host to a number of its market leading platforms, systems, products and services, including full and quarter scale models of several cutting-edge high performance unmanned jet aircraft, including its three primary Unmanned Aerial Target Systems all in production supporting U.S. and international customers, plus the recently developed "Mako" Tactical UAS, which is the only high performance jet powered tactical unmanned aerial system routinely flying today.

This biennial event is one of the largest world-wide aerospace shows attracting leading industry participants from across the globe. As a rapid developer, demonstrator and fielder of affordable, advanced aerospace and defense systems, Kratos derives significant benefit from the opportunity to showcase its products and technology solutions to a global audience of current and potential customers and partners.

Jeff Herro, Senior Vice President for Business Development, said, "We look forward to exhibiting again at the Farnborough International Air Show and have enjoyed success as an exhibitor for a number of years. Kratos has developed a reputation for applying advanced technologies to national security challenges, creating products that provide advanced solutions in affordable packages. As a result, we continue to see growth and increasing interest internationally. Showcasing at Farnborough provides a tremendous opportunity for Kratos to meet with other industry leaders, potential new customers and strengthen the already outstanding relationships with our current partners and customers."

In addition to its unmanned aerial solutions, Kratos representatives in booth #2460 Hall 2 will present and discuss other high tech offerings from the company. These will include space and satellite solutions, such as its recently announced RF-based Space Situational Awareness services that help government agencies achieve a better picture of global RF Activity.

