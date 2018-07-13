AB Traction: Interim report January - June 2018

Period April - June

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 109 (274), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 63 (264). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -18 (-12). Financial investments MSEK 66 (26).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.36 (18.54).

The return on listed active holdings was 6 percent.

The return on other listed equities was 16 percent.

Softronic contributed MSEK 70.

Period January - June

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 145 (442), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 92 (411). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -16 (-13). Financial investments MSEK 73 (50).

The return on listed active holdings was 9 percent.

The return on other listed equities was 15 percent.

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 193 (186).

The net asset value per share increased by 5 (18) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

The net asset value discount stood at 18 (-9) percent.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income on listed equity holdings since 30 June amounts to MSEK 22 as of 12 July.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.00 p.m., CET on July 13, 2018.

Traction Q2 2018 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2205140/856644.pdf)



