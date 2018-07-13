Issuer Information Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. Org. no: 621101-2420 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL190115 ISIN code IS0000030161 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R FISN númer LYKILL FJARM/ZERO CPN 20190115 Bonds/bills: Bills Total issued amount 600.000.000 kr. Amount issued at this time 600.000.000 kr. Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond Amortization type, if other Currency ISK Currency, if other Issue date July 16, 2018 First ordinary installment date January 15, 2019 Total number of installments 1 Installment frequency 1 Maturity date January 15, 2019 Interest rate N/A Floating interest rate, if applicable Floating interest rate, if other Premium N/A Simple/compound interest Simple Interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention ACT/360 Day count convention, if other Interest from date First ordinary coupon date N/A Coupon frequency N/A Total number of coupon payments N/A If irregular cash flow, then how Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed No Name of index Daily index or monthly index Daily index or monthly index, if other Base index value Index base date Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A --------------------- Additional information N/A --------------------- Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð hf. Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 12, 2018 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading July 13, 2018 Date of admission to trading July 16, 2018 Order book ID 157844 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds Static volatility guards No Dynamic volatility guards No MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond