The "Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European hazardous area equipment market was valued at USD 4,680.15 million in 2017 and growing at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing industrial safety measures and technological advancements in led lighting solution. On the other hand time-consuming and expensive inspection and maintenance may hinder the growth of the hazardous area equipment market.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe hazardous area equipment for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major players in the market.
Key Players Featured:
- Honeywell International Inc
- ABB Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Eaton Corporation Plc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- R. STAHL AG
- WEIDMLLER INTERFACE GMBH CO. KG
- Patlite Corporation
- Hawk International
- Tomar Electronics
- Petrel Ltd.
- Flametron
- AB-CO PURGE, LLC
- CORTEM S.P.A
The market is further segmented into:
- Product
- Connectivity
- Industry
Based on geography, the market is segmented into:
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Products
7 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Connectivity
8 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Industry
9 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Geography
10 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, Company Landscape
11 Company Profile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrzw9s/european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005167/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Process Industry