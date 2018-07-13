The "Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European hazardous area equipment market was valued at USD 4,680.15 million in 2017 and growing at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing industrial safety measures and technological advancements in led lighting solution. On the other hand time-consuming and expensive inspection and maintenance may hinder the growth of the hazardous area equipment market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe hazardous area equipment for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major players in the market.

Key Players Featured:

Honeywell International Inc

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

R. STAHL AG

WEIDMLLER INTERFACE GMBH CO. KG

Patlite Corporation

Hawk International

Tomar Electronics

Petrel Ltd.

Flametron

AB-CO PURGE, LLC

CORTEM S.P.A

The market is further segmented into:

Product

Connectivity

Industry

Based on geography, the market is segmented into:

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Products

7 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Connectivity

8 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Industry

9 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by Geography

10 Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Market, Company Landscape

11 Company Profile

