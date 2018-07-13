Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Rory Singleton has joined the firm as senior client partner in Industrial Markets, Global Industrial Manufacturing and Automotive.

Mr. Singleton joins from a large global search firm where he led the automotive and industrial technology work in the UK as well as being a member of the Company's Digital and Disruptive Innovators Practices. Prior to this, Mr. Singleton led the Technology and Engineering Practice for a boutique search firm. His experience includes working with private equity, publicly listed and privately owned organizations globally.

Mr. Singleton will focus on working with manufacturing, automotive and industrial technology clients as well as supporting wider industrial organizations accelerate their innovation and digital agenda, providing a strong link to the global digital and technology practices as the industrial manufacturing and automotive sectors undergo rapid change.

Mr. Singleton holds a degree in psychology from the University of Birmingham and a master's degree in occupational psychology from the University of Leicester.

