The German PV home storage provider delivered around 1,500 solar batteries globally last month. At around 75%, most systems went to Germany, Austria and Switzerland.In June, Sonnen saw sales increase to almost €10 million. In the first half of the year, an increase 50% was seen compared to the same period last year, said the Allgäu provider of PV home storage systems on Friday. Worldwide, 1,500 solar batteries have been delivered, thus setting a new sales record. Around 75% were supplied to the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Sonnen attributes several reasons for ...

