Upon request by the issuer, long name for the following Exchange Traded Notes issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of July 16, 2018. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current (as of July 13, 2018) New (valid as July 16 2018) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6QTV98 BULL NOVOB X5 AVA 2 BULL NOVO X5 AVA 2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB