The "Europe Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Prostate Cancer epidemiology, Prostate Cancer diagnosed patients, and Prostate Cancer treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Prostate Cancer derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Prostate Cancer, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Prostate Cancer market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Prostate Cancer prevalence, Prostate Cancer diagnosis rate, and Prostate Cancer treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.
Key Topics Covered
1. Prostate Cancer: Disease Definition
2. Prostate Cancer Patient Flow in Europe
2A. Prostate Cancer Prevalence in Europe
2B. Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Europe
2C. Prostate Cancer Treated Patients in Europe
3. Prostate Cancer Patient Flow in Germany
3A. Prostate Cancer Prevalence in Germany
3B. Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Germany
3C. Prostate Cancer Treated Patients in Germany
4. Prostate Cancer Patient Flow in France
4A. Prostate Cancer Prevalence in France
4B. Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Patients in France
4C. Prostate Cancer Treated Patients in France
5. Prostate Cancer Patient Flow in Spain
5A. Prostate Cancer Prevalence in Spain
5B. Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Spain
5C. Prostate Cancer Treated Patients in Spain
6. Prostate Cancer Patient Flow in Italy
6A. Prostate Cancer Prevalence in Italy
6B. Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Italy
6C. Prostate Cancer Treated Patients in Italy
7. Prostate Cancer Patient Flow in UK
7A. Prostate Cancer Prevalence in UK
7B. Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Patients in UK
7C. Prostate Cancer Treated Patients in UK
8. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pzsssb/europe_prostate?w=4
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005182/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Prostate Cancer Drugs