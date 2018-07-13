NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. to Present at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference

OREM, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2018 / NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. ("NewBridge" or the " Company"), (OTCQB: NBGV), a company focused on the emerging and dynamic legal and regulated cannabis and industrial hemp industries, today announced that it will be a featured presenter at the 144th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) investment conference. The conference is taking place on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan Hotel in New York City.

About NIBA

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 143 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA's member firms have a 37-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $15 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

About NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc.

NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. is a US public company (NBGV) which will acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies operating within the legal medical cannabis and industrial hemp industries. Our vertically integrated business model provides our portfolio the best position for rapid growth in cannabis education, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution for the benefit of investors, workers and communities. For more information, visit www.newbridgegv.com.

CONTACTS:

Mark Mersman, Chief Executive Officer

mark@newbridgegv.com

972-832-4894

Bob Bench, Chief Financial Officer

bob@newbridgegv.com

801-362-2115

Investors:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc.