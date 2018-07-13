Kinney Drugs & Patient Portal Technologies Announce Medication Delivery

FREE Same-Day Medication Delivery Service To Patients' Hospital Beds, Surgery Centers Or Provider Facilities

GOUVERNEUR, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2018 / Kinney Drugs, the retail pharmacy, and division of KPH Healthcare Services, Inc., announces a new partnership with Patient Portal Technologies (PPT), a healthcare innovation provider, with an aim to improve the patient experience throughout the transition of care. Medx Go provides patients with the same convenient experience they expect in their everyday life: fast, free same-day medication delivery with personalized assistance. Medx Go will bring the pharmacy to the patient in the hospital, nursing home, surgery center, providers' facility or even to the patient's home.

PPT developed Medx Go, healthcare's first digital patient-centric platform that unifies pharmacies, health systems, and patients with same-day medication and on-demand transportation services from the provider facility to the home. The digital platform has seen proven results for medication adherence and has reduced the hospital readmission risk for chronic patients that may require multiple healthcare appointments or treatments.

"The partnership with Medx Go has enhanced Kinney's existing hospital bedside delivery program, 'Delivery at Discharge' with even more convenient and streamlined service," said David Adsit, R.Ph., Director of Pharmacy Operations for Kinney Drugs. "Kinney Drugs has been providing a transition of care services for more than 10 years and has led the industry in patient care innovations that has proven to reduce preventable hospital and nursing home readmissions. Expanding our 'Delivery at Discharge' program, in conjunction with our existing free home prescription delivery, has allowed us to ensure that patients in our communities have convenient access to critical prescriptions and pharmacy services."

"Today's announcement with Kinney Drugs is very exciting for us because together, we can expand both medication delivery options and services in ways that few providers in the country have been able to perform," stated Katie Ganley, VP of Business Development and Media Relations at Patient Portal Technologies. "Kinney's history of success in retail pharmacy services, comprehensive store access and delivery throughout the region (Upstate New York and Vermont) are unparalleled. When you add Kinney Drugs' ability to be creative in terms of products, services, and cost - we realized that we could provide numerous benefits in the medication delivery process to create even greater patient outcomes."

Patients who are discharged from a hospital, nursing home, surgery center, or provider facility can receive medications in-hand before leaving or opt for home delivery. PPT alleviates the hassle of waiting to get a ride to the pharmacy, fulfilling difficult medications, pending insurance authorizations, and the anguish of copay surprises.

Customers enrolled in the new Medx Go program will have the added convenience of knowing their information will be up-to-date and have live personal assistance when needed. Having a company that is already familiar with your personal health to make sure that your refills, new medications, and products are right for you is an additional benefit of how this partnership is reshaping healthcare.

ABOUT KINNEY DRUGS: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 99 stores throughout New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of four divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of nearly 100 full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; and (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with more than 3,600 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH's business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit.

ABOUT PPT: Patient Portal Technologies (PPT) is an innovation service provider that blends knowledge, technology, and creative thinking with today's healthcare digital ecosystem. A leader in patient flow management, PPT has built a comprehensive healthcare delivery platform and a personalized knowledge center that helps clients re-imagine the way consumers and caregivers engage.

SOURCE: Kinney Drugs