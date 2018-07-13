A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "aa" of Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich Re) (Germany) and its subsidiaries. Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "a" of Munich Re America Corporation (Munich Re America) (Princeton, NJ), along with the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Munich Re and Munich Re America. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings).

The ratings reflect Munich Re's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strongest, its very favorable business profile, strong operating performance and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

Munich Re's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation which, measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio, exceeds the level required to support the strongest assessment. A.M. Best expects risk-adjusted capitalisation to be maintained at the strongest level, despite the group's exposure to potentially large losses and its record of substantial dividend payments and share buy-backs. Underwriting and market risks drive Munich Re's economic capital requirements. In A.M. Best's opinion, these risks are managed appropriately, supported by a sophisticated ERM framework and an embedded risk culture.

The group's operating performance is strong, demonstrated by a five-year average return on equity of 8.5% (2013-2017). In 2017, Munich Re reported a profit of EUR 392 million (2016: EUR 2.6 billion), despite significant losses from natural catastrophes in the Americas. Profits from life reinsurance and primary business partly offset losses in property/casualty (P/C) reinsurance, demonstrating the benefits of the group's good earnings diversification.

Munich Re is a leading global reinsurer. Its business profile benefits from excellent diversification, with the performance of its various life, health, P/C operations largely uncorrelated. The group's strong global franchise, superior access to clients and considerable expertise provide some insulation against intensely competitive conditions in the P/C reinsurance market.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of "aa" have been affirmed with a stable outlook for Munich Reinsurance Company and its following subsidiaries:

Great Lakes Insurance SE

New Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.

The Princeton Excess Surplus Lines Insurance Company

American Alternative Insurance Corporation

Munich American Reassurance Company

Munich Reinsurance Company of Canada

Temple Insurance Company

American Modern Surplus Lines Insurance Company

American Family Home Insurance Company

American Modern Home Insurance Company

American Modern Insurance Company of Florida, Inc.

American Modern Lloyds Insurance Company

American Modern Select Insurance Company

American Southern Home Insurance Company

American Western Home Insurance Company

American Modern Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Munich Re of Bermuda, Ltd.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Munich Reinsurance Company

"aa-" on GBP 300 million 7.625% subordinated bonds, due 2028

"a+" on EUR 1.0 billion 6.0% subordinated fixed to floating rate bonds, due 2041

"a+" on EUR 900 million 6.25% subordinated fixed to floating rate bonds, due 2042

"a+" on GBP 450 million 6.625% fixed to floating rate subordinated bonds, due 2042

Munich Re America Corporation

"a" on USD 500 million 7.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2026

American Alternative Insurance Corporation

"a+" on USD 92.5 million 5.0% surplus notes

The Princeton Excess Surplus Lines Insurance Company

"a+" on USD 20.1 million 5.0% surplus notes

