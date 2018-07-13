Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: APY) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), announces today that, further to its news release dated July 6, 2018, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") with Flavio Jansen, a strategic investor who will bring a wealth of experience in growing businesses to YDreams Global. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for the expansion and growth of the Company's Arkave VR (Virtual Reality) gaming platform as well as general working capital.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 4,400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $660,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Unit Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable into one common share (a "Warrant Share') at $0.25 for a period of five years. The Unit Shares and the Warrant Shares, when issued, are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring November 10 2018.

Flavio Jansen is a serial entrepreneur and has built several multimillion dollar corporations over his career. Mr. Flavio Benício Jansen Ferreira recently became an Independent Director of Estácio Participações SA, which is the second largest higher education company in Brazil by number of students and ad revenues of US$1 billion in 2017. He has previously served as CEO of Locaweb Internet S.A. and was the CEO of the Submarino.com website during its IPO on the Bovespa and merger with Americanas.com, which resulted in B2W, an online retail company which had revenues of US$2.1 billion in 2017.

He will be collaborating with the YDreams Global team on the expansion phase of the Company's Arkave VR. With the proceeds from the Private Placement, the Company hopes to finalize several strategic licensing deals with well-known media companies and several building equipment contracts for arenas that are in advanced negotiations.

Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave, states, "We look forward to advancing and expanding our Arkave platform and recent agreements like the Quanta DGT MOU, which are expected to bring Arkave VR to over 1,000 movie theatres and show the tremendous potential of the product. It is a testament to Arkave VR's unique innovation and quality that it has attracted someone of Flavio's caliber and we are excited to be working with him. As the Company embarks on a strong growth phase, we will increasingly need to lean on people who have taken companies to the next level. Flavio is one of the most respectable business leaders in Brazil and YDreams Global is excited to have him on board."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; the Company's hope to finalize its strategic licensing deals and building equipment contracts; the Company's hope to expand the Arkave platform and expectation that Arkave VR will be brought to over 1,000 movie theatres; the Company's embarking on a strong growth phase; and our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound and include, among other things: that the proceeds from the Private Placement are not used as expected; that the Company's strategic licensing deals or building equipment contracts are not finalized; that the Arkave platform is not expanded or that Arkave VR is not implemented in as many movie theatres as expected; and that the Company does not embark on a strong growth phase. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES