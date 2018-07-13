Construction works are expected to start soon on two utility-scale solar PV project in New South Wales with a combined capacity of more than 460 MW, as confirmed by German-based Belectric, which will handle the EPC and O&M duties on both sites. New South Wales is poised to add over 460 MW to its solar PV fleet under construction, as German EPC contractor Belectric has confirmed it is well prepared to start the construction works for the first of the two solar plants in the upcoming weeks. Earlier this year, Belectric secured the EPC contract for the 347 MWp Limondale Solar Farm, Balranald, Far ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...