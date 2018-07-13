Following the U.K. government's announcement to significantly increase EV numbers on its roads, a call for applications was announced. Ramping up EV numbers does necessitate a convenient and low-cost charging infrastructure. To achieve this, public administration offices will fund trial phases of promising concepts. Businesses can apply until August 29.The Office for Low Emission Vehicles, Innovate UK, and UK Research and Innovation have announced they will support innovative EV charging solutions in the U.K. According to the announcement, the partners are calling for applications from businesses ...

