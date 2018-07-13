Reflecting the rapidly changing U.K. energy landscape, the U.K. has surpassed 1,000 hours without using coal this year, up from 624 hours in the whole of 2017, and just 210 hours in 2016. Solar PV is also currently a leading energy source in the country.While negative news of Brexit continues to plague the U.K., there is some light in the darkness. Non-profit service, MyGrid GB, which charts the changes in electricity generation in the U.K., today tweeted that the country has gone for 1,009 hours without relying on coal this year. This compares to 624 hours across the whole of 2017, and 210 hours ...

